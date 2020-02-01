BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — The Boundary County Sheriff's Office is investigating a trail derailment after the engine went into the Kootenay River with train personnel trapped inside.

Multiple agencies in Boundary County are reporting a heavy police response in the area of Katka Rd. and Toboggan Ln., including the sheriff's office and Boundary Ambulance. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Boundary Ambulance Facebook page posted Wednesday night that the agency is involved in a rescue operation after the train derailed into the Kootenay River with people still inside.

It's unclear how long the area will be closed. A KREM 2 crew is on the way to the scene.