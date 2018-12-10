If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

One of the areas that faced damage from Hurricane Michael is Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida.

Travis Air Force Base received notice to help at about noon on Thursday. They sent personnel back home while personnel at the base packed up gear to bring to Florida.

About 80 personnel will be out there to provide critical humanitarian aid. Two U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs are leaving early Friday morning with a site survey team. They will survey the location to determine damage and create a report and plan for aircrafts. And they’re bringing vehicles, food, water, gear, and other supplies.

The crews will have tents, which hold 15 to 30 people, knowing they may be going out to a bare base with no buildings or electricity. They also have generators and a hygiene pallet used to clean themselves.

Even though they are physically prepared for the task ahead, they also have to be mentally prepared.

“It’s mental preparations for the families as well,” said Lt. Col. Robert Kline, operations officer. “They know we’re serving and we can be called in a moment’s notice and have to be deployed within those 12 hours, so it’s obviously…stressful. We love doing it because we’re making a difference.”

Additionally, personnel who are sent out have to be prepared to leave their families for up to 45 to 60 days.

Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida is closed and it’s unclear when the base will reopen. There is widespread damage and roof damage to nearly every home on base.

