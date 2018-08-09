McAllen, Texas — This weekend the public will get the chance to provide input on a new set of proposed rules that would allow the government to indefinitely hold accompanied immigrant minors in detention.

Currently, the law prohibits the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from detaining children for more than 20 days in a detention center. The Trump administration calls it a loophole in our immigration system that leads to what is referred to as “catch-and-release.” On Thursday, the administration took steps to change that.

In a new set of proposals by DHS and Health and Human Services (HHS), the Trump administration aims to get rid of the 20-day release mandate in the 1997 Flores Settlement Agreement. The decision limits the government’s ability to hold children indefinitely and provides other human right protections.

McAllen-based immigration attorney Carlos Garcia thinks the move is a bad idea.

“You’re going to have these children who are suffering trauma because they are growing up inside of a jail,” he said.

That was the basis for the lawsuit in the 1980’s that led to the settlement agreement.

Earlier this year the Trump administration tried new ways to stop illegal immigration, including the implementation of a zero tolerance policy that led to the separation of undocumented families. Now the move is to keep them together but not release them.

“This is not going to work because we know that people who are fleeing for their lives are going to keep coming,” said Garcia. “Just because one bad thing is not as bad as the other bad thing it doesn’t make it right.”

In a statement DHS said there is “vastly more families coming illegally to the southern border.” Even though this fiscal year’s numbers-to-date are slightly above previous ones, the rate has remained steady since the wave of Central American immigrants to the border in 2014. Families that – DHS argues – hope to be released rather than detained and removed.

Total inadmissible family units apprehended along the southwest border:

FY 2013: 14,855

FY 2014: 68,445

FY 2015: 39,838

FY 2016: 77,674

FY 2017: 75,622

FY 2018 (to date): 77,802

The agencies said the Flores Settlement places a burden on their operations and they have tried to get Congress and the courts to modify it.

“The Obama administration detained parents with their children, it wasn’t the answer then, it’s not the answer now,” added Garcia.

The new proposals are expected to be challenged in court.

The DHS and HHS are proposing a rule that would:

Codify relevant and substantive terms of the FSA and enable the termination of the FSA and litigation concerning its enforcement.

Formalize the way HHS accepts and cares for undocumented children.

Satisfy the basic purpose of the FSA in ensuring that all undocumented minors and unaccompanied undocumented children in the government’s custody are treated with dignity, respect, and special concern for their particular vulnerability as minors.

Allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold families with children in licensed facilities or facilities that meet their family residential standards, as evaluated by a third-party entity engaged by ICE.

Create a pathway to ensure the humane detention of families while satisfying the goals of the FSA.

Implement related provisions of the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA) that DHS and HHS are already following including the transfer of unaccompanied alien children to HHS within 72 hours, absent exceptional circumstances.

A 60-day window is open for the public to read and comment on the proposals. Click here to access the document.

