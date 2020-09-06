Texas Southern University offers full scholarship for George Floyd's daughter

A full scholarship will be provided for Gianna if she chooses to attend TSU.

HOUSTON — A full scholarship will be provided for George Floyd's daughter at Texas Southern University.

The TSU Board of Regents and the TSU Foundation Board approved a fund that will provide Gianna with a full scholarship if she chooses to attend the university.

“This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life,” said Albert H. Myres, chair of the Board of Regents. “We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life.”

Myres said Floyd's legacy will be strengthened by providing an educational pathway for Gianna. Floyd was a Third Ward citizen for years and graduated at nearby Jack Yates High School.

“The TSU Foundation is proud to provide this privately-funded scholarship to Ms. Floyd,” said Gerald Smith, chairman of the TSU Foundation. “We know the value of an education in the pursuit of solutions and generational progress. We look forward to embracing her into the TSU family.”

Floyd's death

Floyd's death has sparked protests across the world, some peaceful and others violent.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 when an officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for nearly 10 minutes in an attempt to detain him for what police called a non-violent forgery.

Derek Chauvin was identified as the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck while Floyd was pleading, "I can't breathe."

Chauvin and three other officers were fired following his death. It wasn't until four days later that Chauvin was arrested and charged in connection with Floyd's death. The three other officers who were at the scene were also charged.

