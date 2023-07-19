Deputies say the toddler was inadvertently left in a vehicle at an Estates Street residence. She was found unresponsive and later died.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff's Office says a 10-month-old girl has died after being left in a vehicle in Macclenny Wednesday.

Deputies say the toddler was inadvertently left in a vehicle at an Estates Street residence. She was found unresponsive and later died.

Deputies say an arrest is anticipated, and the investigation is ongoing.

Macclenny's temperature on Wednesday was about 99 degrees, with a heat index near 110 degrees.

According to Kids and Car Safety, an organization that tracks hot car deaths, there have been 14 hot car-related deaths so far this year nationwide.