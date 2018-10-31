If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- A Vacaville family is holding a not-so-spooky Halloween for kids and adults with special needs.

The Jackson family wanted to do something for a family friend with a daughter who has autism, who is unable to attend Halloween events because of sensory issues.

The family lives on Shady Glen Court. They decided to open it up to other families who have family members with special needs. Several businesses donated candy, pumpkins, and other goodies such as pencils to give out.

The family converted their garage into a special haunted house with Charlie Brown and Snoopy, pumpkins, Disney characters, and Christmas decorations.

