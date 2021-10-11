VERIFY: No, African Americans do not have the lowest vaccination rate in the state of California

African Americans do not have the lowest vaccination rate in the state of California, but they do have the lowest in Sacramento County.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Since the COVID-19 vaccine started being administered, the Verify team has received questions about who is getting the vaccine.

One question received by the Verify team focused on the vaccination rates of African Americans.

QUESTION

”I read that the stat on who isn’t getting vaccinated shows African Americans have the lowest (rate?), Is that true?

SOURCES

California Department of Public Health (CDPH)

Sacramento County Public Health Department

PROCESS

According to CDPH, 4.2% of Black people received at least one dose of the vaccines administered and make up 5.7% of the population.

Meanwhile, people who identify as white have received 34% of the vaccines administered and make up 38% of the population.

Statewide only 0.3% that identify as American Indian or Alaska Native and 0.5% that identify as Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander have gotten at least one vaccine.

According to the local numbers from Sacramento County Public Health, Black people and Hispanic people are the least vaccinated groups. 42.5% of Black people and 42.4% of Hispanics have received at least one vaccine.

ANSWER

ABC10 can verify that African Americans do not have the lowest vaccination rate in the state of California, but they do have the lowest rate in Sacramento County.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: