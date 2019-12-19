GREENSBORO, N.C. — They look like leaves you'd find on your tree in your backyard...but do they contain ancient healing powers? A Facebook post claims so, and a viewer wants answers.

Good Morning Show viewer Susan Atkinson reached out with a post she saw about bay leaves. It is lengthy and makes several claims. The gist of it is that bay leaf treats numerous digestive disorders, lowers blood sugar and can zap the flu, among other ailments.

Is that true?

Bay leaves have a scientific name of laurus nobilis, the only member of the laurel plant family that is edible. They grow on the sweet bay or laurel tree. Ancient Romans used them to make laurel wreaths. A registered nurse for the Livestrong organization explained they are not poisonous but can have some unpleasant side effects if eaten.

Herbalists tout bay leaves as a medicinal treatment for stomach ailments and as a digestive aid. A National Institutes of Health study found bay leaves reduced serum glucose, total cholesterol and triglycerides in people with Type II Diabetes, but researchers recommended additional studies.

The American Pregnancy Association urges pregnant women to avoid all herbs. Although they're natural, they contain substances that can cause miscarriage, premature birth, uterine contractions or injury to the unborn baby.

There is also the issue of the bay leaf's structure. It is tough with a woody stem. The edges are sharp and don't break down very well during cooking. If you try to swallow a cooked bay leaf, it could get stuck in your throat. If you cook with the bay leaf, don't eat it (just like you wouldn't eat a tea bag).

Do bay leaves heal? Sources conclude they can have healing properties, and a medical study supports the theory of bay leaves helping diabetics. But, we cannot VERIFY bay leaves are a cure-all for all the ailments listed in the post. And, there is no conclusive finding on how much bay leaf is safe to ingest per day.

