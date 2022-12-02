No, Sacramento residents are not allowed to create their own parking signs

Photos circulating social media show a Sacramento resident creating her own parking enforcement signs and placing them along the street outside her house.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento resident was recently found creating their own parking enforcement signs and placing them along the street outside their house near McKinley Park.

A visitor to McKinley Park took their concerns to Reddit asking others if placing signs along the street was authorized by the city of Sacramento. The signs the resident placed along the curb outside their house state, "permit required. $52 fine."

THE QUESTION

Are residents allowed to place any signage on a public street to prevent others from using it?

THE SOURCES

What We Found

According to the city of Sacramento, "residents are not allowed to place any signage or block any portion of the public right-of-way, in an unauthorized manner, to prevent use of it by others."

However, city officials say residents do have the right to place signs on their own private property.

"This signage was not authorized by the City of Sacramento Department of Public Works and was placed on the street by the resident," city of Sacramento spokesperson Gabby Miller told ABC10. "However, the area where the signs were placed is a residential, permit-only zone enforceable 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m."



Upon finding the sign, members of the city's Parking Enforcement unit asked the resident to remove the sign from the street.

"Our city Parking Enforcement team has assured the resident that increased enforcement will focus on minimizing future parking issues for both the residents and visitors to the area," Miller said.

