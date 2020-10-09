VERIFY: No, Antifa did not start the wildfires in Oregon

Amid a wildfire emergency, 911 dispatchers in Douglas County are overrun with people claiming six members of Antifa set fires.

MEDFORD, Ore. — A rumor about six "members of Antifa" setting fires in southern Oregon has been debunked by multiple police agencies this week, but that hasn't stopped the fake news from spreading on social media and by word of mouth.

More than 900,000 acres are currently burning in Oregon, with tens of thousands of Oregonians evacuated from their homes this week.

It appears the rumor began with a doctored Facebook post from the Medford Police Department Wednesday, claiming arrests were made in connection with a string of fires.

The rumor appeared to have taken a life of its own in nearby Douglas County, where the sheriff's office reported the county's 911 dispatchers were "being overrun with requests for information and inquiries" on the unsubstantiated arson and arrests.

This is a made up graphic and story. We did not arrest this person for arson, nor anyone affiliated with Antifa or... Posted by Medford Police on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

"THIS IS NOT TRUE! Unfortunately, people are spreading this rumor and it is causing problems," the sheriff's office wrote. "Do your part, STOP. SPREADING. RUMORS! Follow official sources of information such as local emergency response websites and pages, government websites and pages and local reputable news outlets."