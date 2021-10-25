Our VERIFY experts say its perfectly fine to get a COVID shot or booster together with other routine vaccines, like influenza

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 boosters are now available for millions of Americans.

On October 21, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky officially greenlit Moderna boosters for individuals in select high-risk groups at least six months after their second vaccine and Johnson&Johnson boosters for anyone 18 and older at least two months after their shot. Back in September, Pfizer's booster went through the FDA's emergency use authorization and CDC's recommendation process.

The CDC is also allowing a 'mix and match' approach when it comes to a Moderna, Johnson&Johnson and Pfizer booster; meaning eligible individuals no longer need to stick with the same brand of booster as the brand of their initial series.

"There are now booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States," the CDC statement reads. "Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots."

As we enter flu season, our VERIFY team looked into whether you can get a flu shot at the same time as a COVID booster or a COVID vaccine, if you haven't gotten one already.

THE QUESTION:

Can you get the flu shot at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 booster?

THE SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Our Verify researchers turned to information from the CDC and spoke with Dr. William Schaffner, professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University, and Dr. Amesh Adalja, assistant professor and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University.

They all said you can get a COVID shot and routine vaccines, like the flu shot, simultaneously.

“The COVID vaccine or booster can be administered with any of the vaccines that adults are eligible for, and that includes the shingles vaccine, T-dap, pneumococcal—that's the pneumonia vaccine or flu vaccine," Dr. Schaffner said.

Dr. Adalja agreed.

"There are no safety concerns about getting these vaccines simultaneously and there’s no efficacy concerns," he said. "It’s actually more convenient to get them both at the same time if you’re missing one at this time."

The CDC said that while there is limited data on getting a flu vaccine and a COVID vaccine simultaneously, "experience with giving other vaccines together has shown the way our bodies develop protection and possible side effects are generally similar whether vaccines are given alone or with other vaccines."

They say if you have concerns, talk to your doctor.