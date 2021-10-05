No, there’s no evidence that aluminum-based antiperspirants or deodorants cause cancer

Multiple sources confirm there are no scientific studies that link breast cancer risk with antiperspirant or deodorant use.

Many people use antiperspirants or deodorants to fight sweat and body odor, and most antiperspirants contain aluminum. For more than two decades, a debate has been brewing about whether using natural antiperspirants or deodorants is safer than using aluminum-based products.

According to the American Cancer Society, an email rumor that has been shared since the 1990s suggests underarm antiperspirants can cause breast cancer, and that claim is still being shared by some people on Twitter to this day.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the VERIFY team is clearing up this rumor once and for all.

THE QUESTION

Is there evidence that aluminum-based antiperspirants or deodorants cause cancer?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, there is no evidence that aluminum-based antiperspirants or deodorants cause cancer.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the National Cancer Institute, a 2014 review concluded that there was no clear evidence showing that the use of aluminum-containing antiperspirants increases a person’s risk of breast cancer. The American Cancer Society also says on its website that there are no scientific studies that link breast cancer risk with antiperspirant or deodorant use.

Three board-certified dermatologists also told VERIFY that there is no evidence aluminum-based antiperspirants or deodorants cause cancer.

“There have been those who have said that aluminum-made products could be dangerous or be cancer-causing — there is absolutely no evidence to support that claim whatsoever. I cannot be clearer. There's no evidence that supports that these are dangerous with any of the clinical evidence we have to date,” said Dr. Adam Friedman.

“There's never been a study that has linked aluminum in deodorant or antiperspirant. I should say more precisely, to any sort of cancer-causing condition, or Alzheimer’s,” said Dr. Corey L. Hartman.

“The truth is, no studies have ever supported that. There's never ever been a link associated. There's no science to support that,” said Dr. Adarsh Mudgil.

Hartman also told us the aluminum used in antiperspirants is safe and not toxic.

“It's not toxic at all. There's nothing about aluminum that causes any toxicity. That's why we have to apply it every day because it really just forms the salt at the most superficial part of that opening that releases the sweat so it's not even absorbed into your bloodstream,” he said.