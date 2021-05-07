VERIFY: Vaccine cards can be easily faked, but not the information behind them

There have been several reports of people making fake vaccine cards. But, states already have a record of who has gotten the vaccines.

WASHINGTON — It is a scam made for the pandemic: fake vaccine cards. This week, police arrested a bar owner in California for, allegedly, selling forged cards.

Inside the bar in Clements, California found dozens of blank cards sitting around, waiting to get filled in.

Question:

How easy is it to spot a fake vaccine card?

Our Sources:

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a health policy expert from Johns Hopkins University. The Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Answer:

It would be hard to spot a fake vaccine card. They are easily forged. However, it is more difficult to fake the information behind them.

What We Found:

Vaccine cards are ripe for forgery. They are a piece of paper with basic identification on them. Followed by which batch of the vaccine you got and where.

They were meant to be more of a reminder of vaccine appointments than a vaccine identifier, according to Dr. Adalja.

Which brings us to the next question: Why get a fake vaccine card?

As businesses and offices start to reopen, some may require you to show you’ve been vaccinated. But, if the company takes it a step further, this little piece of paper won’t cut it.

What you may not know is that every vaccine goes into a database.

According to Dr. Adalja, the vaccination center where you got the shot submits your confirmation to a state vaccine database. This action is nothing new. Any vaccine you have gotten is on one of these registries.

If a company or a business cross-references your vaccine card with the database, they can easily find who has a fake card.

Yes, the cards are easy to fake, but when it comes to faking the information behind them that is not easily done.

The penalties for forging a vaccine card, unlike the fake cards, are very real. A spokesperson for the FBI explained that faking a vaccine card requires someone to fake the HHS and CDC government seals.