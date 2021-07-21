Is In-N-Out adding a chicken burger to their menu? | Verify

Don't believe everything you see on TikTok, because no, a chicken burger is not on the menu at In-N-Out.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Multiple burger chains have added the chicken sandwich to their menu, and now, there are rumors circulating on the internet that In-N-Out Burger is following suit.

QUESTION:

Is In-N-Out Burger adding a chicken burger to their menu?

ANSWER:

No, In-N-Out is not adding a chicken burger to the menu. Hamburgers have been the company's main focus since 1948, and they don’t plan on changing that any time soon.

SOURCES:

In-N-Out Corporate Office

PROCESS:

If you live in California, you know In-N-Out Burger all too well for their hamburgers and shakes. It’s a staple throughout the state.

TikTok videos have been circulating on social media saying “you gotta try the new chicken burger at In and Out on the secret menu," and allegedly showing people ordering a chicken sandwich from In-N-Out.

The hamburger restaurant does have a "secret menu," but chicken is not an option for customers.

ABC10 reached out to In-N-Out’s Corporate Office. In a statement, they said the following:

"The social media videos featuring a chicken sandwich or chicken burger at our restaurants are not accurate. The videos were likely created as a prank, or to attract online attention. Since 1948, we’ve served only the freshest, highest quality hamburgers, french fries, and beverages. We remain committed to serving just those menu items in order to allow us to keep our intense focus on the quality of the products we serve."