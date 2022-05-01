No, a throat swab is not more accurate than a nasal swab in detecting the omicron variant

The hashtag #SwabYourThroat is growing on Twitter.

As more and more people scramble to get tested for COVID, there's a growing debate on social media about what's more accurate, a nasal swab versus a throat sample?



Recent social media posts, as well as some doctors, are questioning swabbing techniques as they relate to the omicron variant.



A recent Tik Tok video posted by Allison Hall shows the journalist first receive a negative result after swabbing her nose.



In the video, she says, "Weird 'cause I'm pretty sure I have it, and it's the omicron variant. I was reading online the omicron variant actually lives in the throat."

Then, after swabbing her throat, she tested positive, which was later confirmed with a PCR test.



On Twitter, #SwabYourThroat is growing with more people doing the same.

CBS 8 reached out to three experts about this topic.

THE QUESTION

Is a throat swab more accurate than a nasal swab to detect the omicron variant?

THE SOURCES

Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care Dr.Jyotu Sandhu



Professor and Chief of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health at the University of California San Diego, Dr. Davey Smith

The Food and Drug Administration





THE ANSWER

Dr. Sandhu said no, citing what we know so far about COVID-19.



"It lives in the nasal mucous, so it makes sense to test in the nose. When people have a viral load the spike protein attaches to the nasal cavity which is why it makes most sense to have nasal swabs," he said.

Dr. Smith agrees, saying while COVID can live in the throat, the nose is still more accurate.

"Our research shows that in a lot of people, it's the nose that picks up most of the infections better than the throat," said Dr. Smith.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration sent CBS 8 a statement saying,

"The FDA advises that COVID-19 tests should be used as authorized, including following their instructions for use regarding obtaining the sample for testing. The FDA has noted safety concerns regarding self-collection of throat swabs, as they are more complicated than nasal swabs – and if used incorrectly, can cause harm to the patient."

So, according to our experts, a throat swab is not more accurate.

Still, some within the medical field disagree, and many people question why someone would have two different results from their nose versus their throat.

Our experts acknowledge there is a margin of error with home rapid antigen tests, saying if you have symptoms and are questioning your results, go get a PCR test.

“I think it's good that people try things out. I'm a scientist and I like the experimentation part, but we can't go on anecdotes. So, one person who had a positive result in the throat versus a negative test in the nose doesn't mean everyone has that. We're picking up plenty of omicron in the nose so that works as well,” said Dr. Smith.

“Testing is a major cornerstone of controlling spread of disease, and if it comes out there are better mechanisms then we are sure to hear about it soon,” said Dr. Sandhu.