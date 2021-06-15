Verify: Does the Pfizer vaccine protect from the Delta COVID Variant?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our Verify question: Does the Pfizer vaccine protect you from the COVID Delta variant?
Our sources: Infectious disease doctor, Shirin Mazumder of Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare and a study published in the Lancet, a weekly medical journal.
"There was a study that came out recently that showed that individuals that had received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine had about 33-percent protection level against the Delta variant. That number went up significantly after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to about 88-percent," said Mazumder.
The Lancet medical journal cites a recent scientific study showing much the same thing.
"Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines were effective in reducing the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 hospitalization in people with the Delta VOC," as written in the report.
So, we can verify that people who are fully immunized with 2 shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are around 90-percent protected from the virus.