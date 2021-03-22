VERIFY: How does the current migrant surge compare to recent years?

KVUE looked at data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection to compare the current situation at the southern border with recent years.

Data shows that last month, there were 100,441 "enforcement encounters" at the southern border. That includes more than 71,000 single adults, 19,000 families and more than 9,000 children who arrived alone.

If you look at recent years, you get a fuller picture.

The U.S. saw even larger surges in March, April, May and June of 2019 – and we are approaching those levels now. May 2019's surge was the highest in recent years, with more than 144,000 encounters at the border.

So, there have been surges at the border under both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.