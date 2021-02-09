VERIFY: No, missionaries from St. Louis were not beheaded in Afghanistan

Posts on Facebook claim a local church has members in danger.

ST. LOUIS — Facebook posts are popping up claiming members of a local church are in danger in Afghanistan.

The posts are about Harvester Christian Church. The church has locations in Troy, St. Charles and soon-to-be Ferguson.

The posts claim: “Harvester Christian Church had 9 missionaries in Afghanistan. Two have been beheaded.”

Is this true?

The Verify team talked to Harvester Christian Church pastor, Kevin Hamilton.

He told Anne Allred the church does not send missionaries or support to Afghanistan.

While he has heard some reports of Christians being persecuted in the country, those people are not affiliated with Harvester.

We can verify, these claims are false.