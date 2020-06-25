VERIFY: Why a face mask box says it provides no protection to the wearer

Yes, wearing cloth face masks is still important to limit the spread of COVID-19.

A viral image of a mask package that warns wearers it does not protect against COVID-19 has been making the rounds online, alongside a misleading question asking people why they are bothering with wearing masks.

The VERIFY Team did some research to set the record straight.

The Question:

What's the point of wearing a mask if even the box it comes in says that it does not protect against COVID-19?

What We Found:

The image reading "will not provide any protection against COVID-19 (coronavirus)" is real. Most masks, if not all, being sold have some sort of label saying that it will not provide any protection against viruses, but that does not mean masks should not be worn.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cloth masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19 from those who without symptoms. This means that although cloth masks do not have the capability to filter tiny particles like an N95 mask, it can still help prevent the spread of the disease by blocking respiratory droplets that leave a person's mouth while coughing, sneezing or talking.