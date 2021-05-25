VERIFY: Yes, states can stop offering the extra pandemic unemployment benefits

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the benefits in Indiana would end June 19.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is ending its participation in the federal pandemic unemployment benefits program on June 19. More than 20 other states have made similar announcements in the last few weeks.

The programs involved include the additional $300 weekly bonus checks as well as unemployment assistance for people who are self-employed or considered gig workers. As part of the American Rescue Plan bill passed in March, the federal government plans to keep those programs running through Sept. 6.

The Question

Troy wrote to ask – Does Governor Holcomb have the legal right to block Hoosiers from getting the federal unemployment benefits that were approved by Congress?

The Sources

State labor websites

The Answer

Yes, it appears that each state can decide if it will stop offering the expanded federal pandemic unemployment benefits.

However, there could be a legal challenge related to the ending of benefits for people who are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits like gig workers and the self-employed.

What We Found

Over the last few weeks, the governors of 24 states, including Indiana, have announced plans to end all or some of the additional unemployment benefits provided by the federal government during the pandemic. Most states are ending the benefits some time in June.

Holcomb made the announcement on May 17 that the benefits in Indiana would end June 19. In addition, he is reinstating the requirement for people getting unemployment payments to be actively searching for full-time work as of June 1.

Indiana is ending four programs:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) – Provided an additional $300 per week in benefits

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) – Extended benefits beyond the traditional 26 weeks

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) – Provided benefits for workers not normally covered by unemployment such as people who are self-employed, gig workers and independent contractors

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) – Provided an additional $100 to qualified self-employed workers

While speaking at the groundbreaking for a new business headquarters on May 18, Holcomb said, “This is about getting folks who are eligible to work back to work, and we want to partner with them.”

He said that he knew of 116,000 unfilled job positions across the state.

“Every day I’m hearing from business owners who say, ‘I’m only posting half of what I could hire right now.’ So, we’re restricting growth by keeping people on the sidelines. So, I put it on my shoulders and take responsibility for making sure that we’re giving folks access and awareness to the opportunity that is there.”

All 24 states who have announced an end to the benefits so are led by Republican governors. Many have cited similar concerns about the number of unfilled jobs and the lack of people applying.

Neither the White House nor the U.S. Department of Labor has argued that states must continue to offer the pandemic unemployment.

CNN reports that an anonymous official told the network, “There is nothing we can do” about states ending the benefits.

However, a U.S. Senator and a worker advocacy group are raising questions about whether states are allowed to end one particular program of the pandemic benefits --- the PUA program that helps workers not covered by regular unemployment insurance.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) sent a letter to the Department of Labor urging the secretary to find a way to continue to pay at least the PUA benefits to those gig workers and self-employed people.

Sanders argued, “The CARES Act requires that you provide PUA benefits to every eligible worker,” and he points to a section that says the Labor “Secretary shall provide…” that benefit. Sanders says that the CARES Act gives states discretion over several of the pandemic unemployment programs, like FPUC and PEUC, but he says, “Congress did not grant states the ability to strip PUA benefits away from vulnerable workers.”

The National Employment Law Project, an advocacy group for workers, sent a similar letter to the Department of Labor.

Both NELP and Sanders point to a memo the former DOL secretary wrote June 5, 2020 that said, in part, “The Secretary of Labor must provide PUA benefits… The relevant language is not discretionary.”

NELP suggests several courses of action for the Department of Labor to take including forcing states to continue paying the PUA benefit. Another option NELP suggests would be to reach an agreement for other states to administer the benefits to qualified applicants who live in states that ended the PUA benefit payments.

NELP also suggests that states that end payments could “run afoul” of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Workforce Investment Act of 1998. “This is because it will likely significantly and disparately impact Black and Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) workers as it hastens the cliff for such workers,” NELP wrote.