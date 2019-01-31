SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A company is working to help veterans get hired in the Sacramento Area by hosting a job fair Thursday morning in Mclellan.

It comes at a time when the rate of veteran unemployment holds steady at an all-time low, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s December report. That means military-trained talent is in demand by civilian employers.

Recruit Military has held 14 events in Sacramento, drawing nearly 3,000 attendees and helped hundreds of veterans get jobs, company officials said.

The career fair is great way to talk to employers and veterans can swap information and make immediate connections, event director and U.S. Army veteran Adam O’Toole said.

The event features more than 40 Sacramento-area employers and comes on the heels of a partnership with Google and its newly designed job search function for military trained talent.

Veterans using Recruit Military’s job board to preview available job opportunities will experience a refined search that’s powered by Google’s machine learning algorithms and built-in military occupational specialty (MOS) understanding to civilian job matching. The function makes it easier for veterans to find the next step in their career in the civilian workforce, O’Toole added.

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Recruit Military is encouraging everyone to register and use it to find jobs. The new job board is key to those veterans or service members who are seeking new career opportunities but are unsure of where to begin.

In early testing of the service, Recruit Military has seen a more than 13 percent increase in veteran job seekers applying to jobs, and search volume by users is increased by a lot.

The Sacramento Veterans Job Fair will be held at McClellan Conference Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone planning on attending the job fair, should register online.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE: Fly Fishing with Veterans | Bartell's Backroads

On the American River, veterans gather yearly to fish and talk with each other about life, and how they're handling the after effects of their service.