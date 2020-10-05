Volunteers celebrate birthdays through car parades in West Sacramento

The Birthday Brigade of West Sacramento may pull up to your neighborhood to celebrate a birthday.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group that calls themselves the Birthday Brigade of West Sacramento is bringing cheer to people during the stay-at-home order.

“It gets emotional for some people to see that people do actually care for them...people they don't even know...It's very rewarding on both sides,” said Melinda Garcia, organizer of Birthday Brigade of West Sacramento.

Garcia first started the group on Facebook. Now there are several volunteers who come out and decorate their cars for birthday celebrations in West Sacramento.

“I put a feeler out there on the Facebook community page to see if anybody would be interested in volunteering their time. I got a pretty amazing response from our community in West Sacramento and it kind of took off from there,” Garcia said.

They make each parade unique to a child's interests by finding out what the child likes from music to hobbies.

The Birthday Brigade has had close to a dozen birthday parades.

“Most of these parades are done as a surprise to the celebrant,” Garcia said. “When you do the parade and you see the smiles on their faces, it’s really cool and so worthwhile for all of us.”

Garcia encourages people to start a Birthday Brigade in their community.

