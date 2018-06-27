Volunteers with Lake Evacuation Animal Protection (LEAP) and Lake County Animal Care & Control are helping animals left behind in the Pawnee Fire because of evacuations.

The owners are unable to go back to their homes, so LEAP comes in to take care of the animals or rescue them if they're in danger. Lynette Bertelli was one of the people who started LEAP.

"Cal Fire will call on concerns. And often, an owner who's been evacuated, or couldn't get in, will call in and say 'Please check on my animals,'" Bertelli said.

Some of the animals they check on include horses, chickens, ducks, cats, and dogs.

Jonathan Armas is with Lake County Animal Care & Control, who works in conjunction with LEAP.

"The way our system works is we try to find any issues going on in the fire zone, so we can try to take care of them," Armas said. "Sometimes people do call in most of the time."

Some of the animals welcome the help, but others are frightened and scared.

"We don't look like average people," Armas said. "We're in yellow clothing. They're already scared because of a fire, so a lot of times the dogs are aggressive -- just really scared."

"My husband is actually with Cal Fire. And I would watch him go out to the fires and help and assist the community. And I would just sit at home and not really know what to do, and help, and always worried about the animals," Armas said.

As of Tuesday night, they've made 70 calls.

