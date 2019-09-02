SEQUIM, Wash. — The small Olympic Peninsula city of Sequim took a massive blow from Saturday's snowstorm.

More than two feet of snow fell in parts of the city. Some people were snowed in, forcing neighbors to come to their rescue.

Clyde Chipman shoveled a driveway about 50-yards long and thigh-deep in snow so a friend could reach his father.

"It's hard work, but that's okay," he said. "We have to help each other out."

In the city's Happy Valley neighborhood people used tractors to move mounds of snow so they could get their cars out of their driveways.

"I've never seen anything quite like it, here," said Steve Gaither, aboard his tractor. "We have a neighbor whose car went sideways. We need to go get him out."

High winds and additional snow were forecast for the city, best known for being in the Olympic Peninsula's "rain shadow."

"I guess that doesn't apply to snow," said Bill O'Brien.

The rain shadow typically protects Sequim from precipitation that comes off the Pacific Ocean and across the Olympic Mountains.

O'Brien spent Saturday atop his one-story downtown apartment building, shoveling snow off the roof.

"I'm no engineer," he said, "but there's two feet of snow up here and I want to make sure my tenants are safe. This is the glamorous life of the landlord!"

Emergency officials reported some car wrecks and trees down across Clallam County, but no serious injuries.