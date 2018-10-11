More than 100 Washington firefighters are being deployed to the deadly and devastating wildfires in California.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz mobilized 106 firefighters and 20 engines from the Washington Department of Natural Resources. The crews are headed to Chico, CA to help battle the Camp Fire, which has burned more than 70,000 acres and destroyed 2,000 structures as of Friday afternoon.

Franz says local fire districts are dispatching an additional 15 engines to California. The Snoqualmie Fire Department is sending a fire engine and crew with members from Snoqualmie, Duvall, and Fall City. A crew from Lacey is also headed south.

"With our wildfire year all but over, I’m grateful our firefighters are willing to once again jump to help our neighbors in need," Franz tweeted.

Three significant wildfires are burning in California right now, from north of San Francisco to Southern California. Nine people have died in the devastation. Officials report 6,700 structures across the state are destroyed.

At least five of the deaths are due to the Camp Fire, burning in Northern California's Butte County. The fire erupted 80 miles north of Sacramento and quadrupled overnight to nearly 110 square miles.

"A whole town was wiped out in 24 hours," said Rocklin Police officer Jon Gee. "It's crazy."

