Watch live as San Antonio's rainbow crosswalk is created at North Main Avenue and Evergreen Street.

The milestone comes three years after the day the U.S. Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage legal across the country.

District 1 City Councilman Roberto Trevino said San Antonio will become the second city in Texas to have a pride crosswalk.

"I think it is a great symbol, a great first-step," he said. "In a sense, it symbolizes the bridge on a conversation about policies that are inclusive of everyone."

Instead of paint, crews are using a thermoplastic product to make the crosswalk more durable. Trevino said that $25,000 in private funds was raised to install it in the heart of the LGBTQ neighborhood of the city. Approximately $20,000 in tax dollars, already allocated for a crosswalk, is also being used toward the project.

On Saturday, the city will hold its "Pride Bigger than Texas" pride parade and festival. The crosswalk is scheduled to be completed around 5 p.m. Friday with a ribbon-cutting right beforehand. The city will be monitoring traffic during the six-month period following installation to make sure it is not a distraction.

