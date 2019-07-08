SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — City and emergency officials from South Lake Tahoe are expected to make an announcement today on what the city plans to do in the event of an wildfire or any other emergency.

“With wildfire season already upon us these new tools will help give people the information they need to be prepared,” the city officials wrote in a Tuesday press release.

Both Police Chief Brian Uhler and Interim Fire Chief Bruce Martin are expected to speak at South Lake Tahoe City Hall on the announcement Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story, updates to follow.