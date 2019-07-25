Security footage shows a suspected burglar break into and fire shots inside the South Hill Mall in Puyallup Tuesday morning.

The footage shows the 22-year-old suspect lowering himself down through the ceiling to get into the mall.

He then walks by closed stores and shoots out storefront windows, giving him access to the shops.

Police arrested the suspect shortly after his shooting spree Tuesday morning.

The mall was closed for several hours while police investigated and crews cleaned up the damage.

No one was injured and no shots were fired by police.

RELATED: Suspect arrested after shooting at Puyallup's South Hill Mall

South Hill Mall security