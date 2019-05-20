SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Local farmers say May is typically one of their busiest months of the year, but recent cold and soggy weather has their slowed sales.

Sacramento’s largest year round farmers market under the US 50 overpass between X and W Streets was slow on Sunday.

“Well, we’re trying to have a nice market down here but, with this kind of weather, we’re not getting the crowd out here,” said Chris Hoover with Hooverville Orchards out of Placerville. “So, it’s just a really unseasonal time for this to happen.”

He and several other farmers who had stalls at the market say they typically sell out in May. Despite some farmers offering “rainy day” sales, many went home with at-least half of the produce they brought to the market.

The good news is that summer is just weeks away, and they’re looking forward to warm and dry weather that brings lots of folks out.

WATCH MORE: Sacramento surgeon proves it's never too late to follow your dreams