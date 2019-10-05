The unofficial beer of college students across America is in search of an "intern."
On Wednesday, Natural Light began accepting entries for their 8-week paid internship program in New York. But what exactly does it take to join the "Natty" lifestyle? Check out some of the qualifications below:
- Twenty-one (21) years of age
- Familiarity with social media
- The desire to be a part of the business and culture that is Natty/Live the Natty Brand lifestyle/Be a Natty Brand supporter
- Be outgoing, but not annoying, there is a fine line
- Be able to spell protractor
- Self-starter, adaptable, high quality human being
- Confidence is a must
- Basic math, computer, & meme making skills
- Just be cool
According to the job description the intern will create fire viral content, product research and attend events as an ambassador among other things.
If this sounds like a position for you, don’t wait! The application closes May 19.
All applicants will be judged and only a select five will be chosen to advance to phase two of the three-step selection process.
To submit your "Natty Resume", click here.