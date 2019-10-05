The unofficial beer of college students across America is in search of an "intern."

On Wednesday, Natural Light began accepting entries for their 8-week paid internship program in New York. But what exactly does it take to join the "Natty" lifestyle? Check out some of the qualifications below:

Twenty-one (21) years of age

Familiarity with social media

The desire to be a part of the business and culture that is Natty/Live the Natty Brand lifestyle/Be a Natty Brand supporter

Be outgoing, but not annoying, there is a fine line

Be able to spell protractor

Self-starter, adaptable, high quality human being

Confidence is a must

Basic math, computer, & meme making skills

Just be cool

According to the job description the intern will create fire viral content, product research and attend events as an ambassador among other things.

If this sounds like a position for you, don’t wait! The application closes May 19.

All applicants will be judged and only a select five will be chosen to advance to phase two of the three-step selection process.

To submit your "Natty Resume", click here.