SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Northern California!

The adorable pink van, covered in colorful cartoon deserts and Hello Kitty herself, will be serving customers at Sacramento on May 18 at Arden Fair near Sears and Forever 21 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Can't make it on Saturday? One week later the food truck will be in Stockton. On May 25, fans of the feline can see the cafe on wheels at Weberstown Mall on Pacific Avenue near Blaze Pizza. The cafe will serve customers from 10 am. until 8 p.m.

More information can be found on the Stockton appearance event page on Facebook.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will have food and merchandise available. On the food and drink menu they list things such as "bow bottled water," macaron sets, cookie sets and a Hello Kitty Cafe Giant Chef Cookie.

A giant cookie from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.

Sanrio/Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Cupcake cushions, keychains and a lunchbox with confetti are some of the things mentioned in the merchandise menu.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck launched in Southern California at Hello Kitty Con in 2014. Two trucks travel across the country, selling adorable food and merch to all Hello Kitty fans.

To learn more about the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck or to keep an eye on the truck's appearances, visit the Sanrio website.

