When Tiffany Masse stepped out to the garage of her Hollywood Park home one night last week, what she saw on the garage floor terrified her.

The twisted strip of discarded reptilian skin looked suspiciously like a rattlesnake to her untrained eye.

“I am freaking out because [I don't know] if it’s in my house, garage, or is it gone?” she wrote in her post.

She hustled her pets off to stay at her parents and set about finding someone to track down the rattler that had apparently taken up residence on her property.

A lively debate in her NextDoor thread ensued, concerning both the nature, habits and venomous ability of rattlesnakes – and whether the skin even came from a rattler.

Cindy Anderson said she grew up in South Sac in the 1950s-1960s, and rattlesnakes were common, as were tarantulas. But starting in the 1970s, "you didn’t see them much if at all," she said.

“Are you positive this is from a rattlesnake?” wrote Dustin Deeks-Lederer. “Those two pieces of skin toward the lower portion of the piece look like the rear legs of alligator lizard.”

Several others concurred.

Masse updated the thread after her brother-in-law Jeff Jungk and his son Brendan examined the evidence.

“Well, my bro in law and nephew went back and pieced it all together and this is the result…”

“Definitely alligator lizard,” said Kelly Thigpen. “They are a little creepy looking, but good to have in your yard. They eat bugs. We see them all the time in our yard. Better than the rats!!!”

