ST. LOUIS — My 9-year-old self wishes I would have thought of this idea…

A St. Louis Post Dispatch reporter’s tweet went viral after she shared what her 9-year-old daughter put in an old lip balm tube on Tuesday.

“My 9-year-old daughter has taken an old lip balm tube and filled it with cheese so she can eat it in class,” St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Valerie Schremp Hahn said on Twitter.

Schremp Hahn replied to someone on Twitter and said, ‘I think she got it off one of those weird crafty videos on YouTube. Still, I don’t know if I should discourage her. I mean, it’s standardized testing week.’

The replies to Schremp Hahn’s tweet are also gold.

‘Your daughter is living in 2079 and we are all still here in 2019,’ One Twitter user said.

‘This child is a hero,’ Another Twitter user said.

‘My sides and face hurt from laughing. I am also ashamed because I never thought of this,’ Another Twitter user said.

