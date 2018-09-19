“Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.” – Ephesians 4:2

That Bible verse, along with two hands making a heart shape, is printed on the shirt of a suspect arrested on Thursday in Caldwell County on charges of making a terroristic threat toward a student and a school in Prairie Lea ISD.

According to a release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the district called law enforcement on Tuesday morning after learning of the terroristic threat.

The suspect, 18-year-old David Baros, was taken into custody without incident after the school building he was in was placed on lock down.

Baros faces charges of making a terroristic threat and evading arrest or detention.

The sheriff’s office says that the case is still under investigation and no bonds for the charges have been set.

© 2018 KENS