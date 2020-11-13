Want to see the Titanic first hand? It'll cost you.

OceanGate is looking for 'mission specialists' to help document the Titanic 12,467 feet deep in the ocean, but you'll have to pay $125,000 if accepted.

EVERETT, Wash. — Let's just skip the rest of 2020, and start looking forward to some things next year!

OceanGate Expeditions will start bringing tourists deep into the Atlantic Ocean to see the Titanic in person.

If you want to go, you will be trained as a "mission specialist" and will do hands-on roles in documenting important features of the ship and where it lies more than 12,000 feet below the ocean's surface.

There are six missions scheduled for summer 2021 between late-May and mid-July. Each mission is 10 days long, where you will be in an untethered five-person submarine.

It's part of a multi-year effort to preserve the history of the Titanic, and document the rate of decay.

What is it like to be a #Mission Specialist on the #Titanic Survey #Expedition? @MikeReissWriter sums it up: You start in an action movie and then you enter the sub and you are in a sci-fi movie. #TitanicSurveyExpedition #MissionSpecialist #submersible pic.twitter.com/zbNJWxAbbi — OceanGate Expeditions (@OceanGateExped) November 12, 2020

OceanGate Expeditions is accepting applications for both 2021 and 2022. You must have certain qualifications to be accepted. It will cost you $125,000 if accepted for a "Mission Training and Support Fee."

