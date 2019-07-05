WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homeowner in West Sacramento posted a video online showing a recent incident where a man repeatedly attempted to crack the electronic code on his front door.



In the video, a barefoot man walks up to the front door, looks around then repeatedly punches the number pad.



"He was just pushing around with the buttons, I guess trying to see if he could open the lock," explained Scott Rosenquist. "He was actually there for a little while, which was weird. And he also kind of straightened up my doormat which was odd."



The online post garnered many comments with people trying to figure out what was going on.



Rosenquist said this kind of thing happens all the time. He said he sees homeless people outside on his sidewalk regularly. But he also believes the neighborhood is improving.



"When we first moved in, it was actually surrounded by trailer parks and it was a lot different," he said. "Now we're getting a lot more businesses in like Burgers and Brews across the street now. It's definitely gotten a lot better and the police are really great. You can just call the non-emergency line for the West Sac PD and they come pretty quick."

Officer Stefan Iwanicki weighed in on the incident.



"It looks like somebody is trying to gain access into the home," Iwanicki said. "Who knows what the intent is, but they're definitely looking for an opportunity to make access to a home that they don't belong in."



Officer Iwanicki went on to affirm Rosenquist's instincts.



"The homeowner did exactly what we would want them to do, which is don't approach the person. Don't try to engage them on their own," said Iwanicki. "They're outside your home, outside a locked door, and you're in relative safety inside. Then call the police."

Rosenquist said he later saw the man taken away in an ambulance. The West Sacramento Police Department said no arrest was made.

