The family of Jay Guevara is holding onto faith during this uncertain time where the U.S. Coast Guard continues to search the murky waters for crewmembers.

PORT FOURCHON, La. — It’s been five days since a commercial lift boat that departed from the Louisiana coast capsized, causing worry and fear among families of the nine crewmembers still missing.

Gonzales native 35-year-old Jay Guevara is among the missing crew members.

He lives with his fiancé and two kids in the Lafayette area of Louisiana.

The Seacor Power commercial vessel, initially carrying 19 crewmembers, took off Tuesday from a port in Louisiana, eventually getting caught in a treacherous storm and capsizing in the Gulf of Mexico.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported six crewmembers have been rescued and four have died.

“We’re five days into this. It’s been a rollercoaster ride for everyone,” said Cindy Higginbotham-Kresta, sister of Jay Guevara.

Higginbotham-Kresta and sister Susie Noyola spoke with KENS 5 from Gonzales over Zoom Sunday, expressing their anxiety over the unknown whereabouts Guevara.

Rescuers from the air and sea continue to search for the missing crewmembers in and our around the vicinity of the vessel, which is designed to support offshore oil rigs.

The Coast Guard’s search and rescue efforts have been put on pause at times because of dangerous weather conditions.

Divers returned Saturday morning to the dark waters.

"We realize that the water is very murky, very dirty, there’s a lot of debris. We realize all the risks that the divers are taking. We totally comprehend that but I mean, it’s just – we want some answers,” Higginbotham-Kresta said.

But with faith, this south Texas family is keeping hopeful Guevara will be found alive and reunite with his children and fiancé.

“He is loved by so many. He loves to play music, he loves to cook, he loves to entertain,” Noyola said.

“We’ve just been praying. That’s what’s been getting us through this,” Higginbotham-Kresta said. “We’re staying very optimistic. We’re trying to keep our mom in good spirits, talking about the good days when we were growing up.”