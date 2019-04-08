The trending reality appears to be that mass shooting’s can happen just about anywhere. From major cities to rural towns, violent attacks have happened in all types of communities, invading the American way of life.

On August 3, an attack at an El Paso, Texas mall left 20 people dead and more than 20 others injured. Less than one week prior on July 28, an attack on a Northern California summer garlic festival in Gilroy left three people dead and multiple people injured.

RELATED:

With the El Paso shooting, the nation suffered its 250th mass shooing in 2019, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an organization that tracks gun violence in the United States. They classify a mass shooting as any incident where four or more people are shot during the same incident.

Sgt. Ed Macallay with the Sacramento Police Department urges everyone to be prepared.

“The best thing that we can suggest again is to be aware when you’re in a large gathering and then the mantra run, hide, fight,” he said.

Law enforcement officials across the country have begun offering trainings in the workplace, schools, and places of worship to better prepare people for the worst. This newest type of disaster readiness can be remembered as run, hide, fight.

The Department of Homeland Security has posted on its website an “Active Shooter Pocket Card” with instructions on how to respond:

Be aware of your surroundings and possible dangers

Run: Identify of your nearest exits

Hide: If you’re in an officer, lock the door and stay there

Fight: Only as a last resort, attempt to take the active shooter down

After the incident, you’ll also want to keep your hands visible to responding law enforcement and follow their instructions.

WATCH ALSO: Stockton, California | A history of gun violence. How can leaders bring peace?