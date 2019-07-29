GILROY, Calif. — A law enforcement official says the gunman in the California festival shooting has been identified as Santino William Legan.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday morning.

The shooter was killed after opening fire on the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday. Three victims were killed and at least 15 others injured.

Authorities say he used a rifle and gained entry to the packed festival by cutting through a fence to avoid security measures, including metal detectors.

A woman who lives across the street from the family of a man who opened fire at California food festival says SWAT officers came to the home.

Jan Dickson says the officers ordered those inside to come out with their hands up Sunday night and one person did. She says the parents had four boys: one who's a boxer and another who's a runner.

Dickson said Monday that they were "a nice, normal family." She says Santino William Legan hadn't lived there for at least a year.

A law enforcement official who wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity said Legan opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday.

The shooting killed three people, including a 6-year-old boy, and injured about 15 before police killed the gunman.

— Associated Press reporters Kathleen Ronayne in Gilroy and Michael Balsamo in Washington