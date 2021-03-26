'Freedom to Walk' | Why one California lawmaker wants to decriminalize jaywalking

Phil Ting says people of color have been disproportionately impacted by jaywalking tickets across the state, specifically, in lower income neighborhoods.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been four years since Nandi Cain Jr. was seen on camera being taken to the ground by a police officer for jaywalking in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

Cain Jr. settled with the city for $550,000 and it even led to changes in police policy.

But a California lawmaker says more work needs to be done.

"We don’t want to have frivolous tickets just because people are just crossing the street,” Assm. Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) said.

Ting wants jaywalking tickets to be a thing of the past, through a new bill he is proposing called “The Freedom to Walk Act.”

"If the citations are arbitrary, they happen in certain neighborhoods, certain places, then again, if you’re not doing it everywhere, then clearly it’s not as unsafe as people are saying so we need to do it in a fair way," Ting said.

Ting says people of color have been disproportionately impacted by jaywalking tickets across the state, specifically, in lower-income neighborhoods, such as Del Paso Heights in Sacramento.

James Cook, a civil rights attorney who works on the team that defended Cain Jr. back in 2017, says racial profiling frequently comes into play on lower-level offenses such as jaywalking.

"There have been many accusations and sometimes they've been proven that law enforcement officers can use these minor crimes such as jaywalking as a springboard to charge or to phish, so to speak, for greater violations," Cook said.

About 13% of Sacramento's population is black and yet, according to Sacramento police data, in 2018, more than a quarter of jaywalking-related tickets went to African Americans and in 2019, more than 40% of those who got cited were Black.

Sacramento community activist, Berry Accius, supports this bill too.

He says it is minor level offenses like these that cause more harm than good, with tickets ranging from $250 dollars to $1,000.

"This would be less of an opportunity for law enforcement to engage with people of color to engage with these communities right, and so you'll have less encounters that end up fatal or end up with brutality or end up as harassment," Berry Accius, a community activist said.

On the flip side of things, Cook says there is still a reason why we have jaywalking laws in the first place.

"People are people, they do speed, they text and they zone out, I'm guilty of all of those things," Cook said. "I would feel horrible if I hit someone so I actually, in a way, if there are areas where people tend to jaywalk, I do want jaywalking enforced."