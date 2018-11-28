If you are reading in the ABC10 app, click here to see multi-media.

Stockton Police arrested a woman Tuesday for the death of a 4-year-old girl.

Zumla Chavez-Ventura, 21, faces homicide and felony child abuses charges after police say her 4-year-old step daughter was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with severe injuries.

The toddler was taken to the hospital Sunday and died a few days later.

Child Protective Services took two boys, 4 and 5 years old, from the home on Rice Court. Both boys have been placed in protective custody.

Chavez-Ventura was arrested Tuesday and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

