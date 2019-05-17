SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 62-year-old woman was found dead in a tent near Florin Road and Highway 99 Thursday, according to South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.

Officers from the CHP Capitol Protection Section were assisting Caltrans with a homeless detail around 1 p.m. when they found an unresponsive woman inside a tent located in a grass field near the eastbound Florin Road on ramp to southbound Highway 99.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead, according to a press release from South Sacramento CHP.

There were no sign of trauma and foul play is not suspected.

The Valley Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) also responded to the scene. It will handle the investigation.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will identify the body and notify family members.

