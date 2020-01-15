BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. —

A woman who has been missing for nearly a week was found alive by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Wednesday.

Paula Beth James, 68, was last seen at her Oroville home Thursday, Jan. 9 around 7 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

James was found alive in her silver Toyota 4Runner shortly before noon Wednesday. An air search spotted the SUV buried in snow near Butte Meadows, according to the sheriff's office.

BCSO Search and Rescue is on its way with a Sno-Cat to bring James from her car to the paramedics, where she can be treated.

The sheriff’s office does not have any more information about her condition at this time.

This is a developing story.

