NEW ORLEANS — A woman who stabbed and killed her family friend in the French Quarter during a fight over an ex-boyfriend in 2017 was sentenced to weekends in jail for a year and five years of probation, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reports.

22-year-old Dannisha Green received the sentence Wednesday in Orleans Parish Criminal Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of Brittany Seymour, then 22, outside the House of Blues on Decatur Street on June 15, 2017, according to the report.

Seymour was out celebrating her 22nd birthday when a growing dispute with Green over Seymour's ex-boyfriend turned bloody, with Green stabbing her in the stomach during a fight on the street that was partially caught on video. The two weren't related but had been raised as family, NOLA.com reports.

State prosecutors reduced Green charges from second-degree murder. District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro told the newspaper lessening the charges was the only way to ensure she took responsibility for the death.

Judge Camille Buras handed down the sentence and said she took Green's clean criminal record into account, as well as the video of the fight that showed bystanders watching and not intervening.

The victim's family had called for Green to receive 10 years in prison. In court, Buras warned that any failure to report to weekend imprisonment in the Orleans Parish Justice Center could result in that suspended sentence.

