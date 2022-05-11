x
Wood helps Giants beat Rockies for 9th straight meeting

Brandon Belt had an RBI double in his return to the lineup and the San Francisco Giants won their ninth straight against the Colorado Rockies, 9-2
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt and Mauricio Dubon slap hands after defeating the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in San Francisco. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Alex Wood pitched into the sixth inning and didn’t allow an earned run, Brandon Belt had an RBI double in his return to the lineup and the San Francisco Giants won their ninth straight against the Colorado Rockies, 9-2. 

Curt Casali added three hits and two RBIs for San Francisco, which has won four straight since losing five in a row. Wood lost his previous two starts. He got into jam in the first inning before getting Elias Díaz to strike out looking, and the left-hander also fanned Garrett Hampson looking to end the fourth with a runner on second after the Rockies scored an unearned run.

