The Woosley Fire in the Thousand Oaks and Malibu area has burned more than 83,000 acres, destroyed more than 175 structures and killed at least 2 people since it began on Thursday November 8.

Click HERE for the latest information and HERE for perimeter map from CAL FIRE.

Many roads in the area are closed. This real-time Waze maps shows the latest conditions:

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Watch now... Episode 6 "Inside the Evacuation Zone" When it comes to covering wildfires, "Adventure" Dan goes where others can't to keep evacuees informed until they can get home.

Photos of Redding's Carr Fire:

Photos: Drones show Carr Fire destruction from above The City of Redding partnered with CAL FIRE and several other government agencies to gather and map these aerial images. Using the city map, you can search through the wreckage of the Carr Fire in dozens of different vantage points. The City of Redding partnered with CAL FIRE and several other government agencies to gather and map these aerial images. Using the city map, you can search through the wreckage of the Carr Fire in dozens of different vantage points. The City of Redding partnered with CAL FIRE and several other government agencies to gather and map these aerial images. Using the city map, you can search through the wreckage of the Carr Fire in dozens of different vantage points. The City of Redding partnered with CAL FIRE and several other government agencies to gather and map these aerial images. Using the city map, you can search through the wreckage of the Carr Fire in dozens of different vantage points. The City of Redding partnered with CAL FIRE and several other government agencies to gather and map these aerial images. Using the city map, you can search through the wreckage of the Carr Fire in dozens of different vantage points. The City of Redding partnered with CAL FIRE and several other government agencies to gather and map these aerial images. Using the city map, you can search through the wreckage of the Carr Fire in dozens of different vantage points. The City of Redding partnered with CAL FIRE and several other government agencies to gather and map these aerial images. Using the city map, you can search through the wreckage of the Carr Fire in dozens of different vantage points. The City of Redding partnered with CAL FIRE and several other government agencies to gather and map these aerial images. Using the city map, you can search through the wreckage of the Carr Fire in dozens of different vantage points. The City of Redding partnered with CAL FIRE and several other government agencies to gather and map these aerial images. Using the city map, you can search through the wreckage of the Carr Fire in dozens of different vantage points

© 2018 KXTV