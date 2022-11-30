Russian diplomat says Brittney Griner could still come home before year's end

Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said there's still a chance for Houston native and WNBA star Brittney Griner to return home before the year ends.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Russia — Efforts to get Houston native and WNBA star Brittney Griner home continue as Russia and the United States have been on the verge of an agreement on a prisoner exchange.

That's according to a senior Russian diplomat who said a deal is still possible before the end of the year, but that it all depends on how discreetly the Americans handle the issue.

Earlier this month, Griner began serving a 9-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony in Mordovia, which is about 210 miles east of Moscow.

The Biden administration has been trying for months to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, including through a possible prisoner swap with Moscow.

Asked by reporters whether a swap is possible before the year's end, Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, responded: “There always is a chance."

“Regrettably, there have been a few occasions when it seemed that a decision in favor of it was about to be made, but it never happened,” Ryabkov said without elaborating.

He added that the Russian Foreign Ministry was not currently engaged in any dialogue on the subject with the U.S., “so we aren't feeling full dynamics.”

Ryabkov noted that a prisoner swap "would undoubtedly send a positive signal that not everything is so utterly hopeless in Russian-U.S. relations.” “Such a signal would be appropriate, if we could work it out,” he added.

The Russian diplomat reiterated Moscow’s call for the U.S. to discuss the issue discreetly and refrain from making public statements. He lamented that “Washington has been abusing ‘loudspeaker diplomacy’ instead of a quiet one, which didn’t help us to do business.”

The all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medal winner was detained in February when customs agents said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

At her trial, Griner admitted to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat chronic pain.

Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia after being convicted on espionage charges that he denied.

His brother David said Tuesday that officials at the prison colony where Whelan is held said he was moved to the prison hospital on November 17. David Whelan questioned the reason for the transfer, saying his brother had not complained of any health conditions that required hospitalization and appeared healthy and well to the U.S. Embassy staff who visited him.

He also wondered why Whelan wan't allowed to make phone calls from the hospital and expressed concern he either may have an emergency medical issue that was not being disclosed or in fact had been placed in solitary confinement by prison authorities.