Foul smell coming from dinosaur statue's leg leads to discovery of a body

Police say the man got stuck in the statue's leg while attempting to retrieve a phone.

BARCELONA, Spain — A foul odor emanating from the leg of a papier-mâché dinosaur statue in a suburb of Barcelona turned out to be the dead body of a missing man, according to several media reports.

A father and son spotted the body through the Stegosaurus' hollow leg and alerted the police, BBC reports. The Guardian adds a spokesperson for Mossos d'Esquadra, a regional police force, said the body found was of a 39-year-old man who had been reported missing.

“We’re still waiting for the autopsy results, so we don’t know how long he was in there, but it seems he was there for a couple of days,” she told the outlet.

Body of missing man found inside dinosaur statue in Spain https://t.co/0E2iQtAOOH — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 24, 2021

Local reports say the man is believed to have gotten trapped in the leg after entering it headfirst to retrieve a cellphone.

BBC reports three fire brigade teams were called to the scene to cut the dinosaur leg open to free the man's body. It adds the decorative statue has been removed from its place outside the city's Cubic Building.

Authorities are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death.