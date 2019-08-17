A dream five years and $9.5 million in the making will come to fruition at last, with the official debut and recognition of Yolo Food Bank's new, 42,000-square-foot purpose-built food distribution and operations facility.

The food bank made the move to its new location at 233 Harter Avenue in Woodland in March. It's a move that organizers say is historic because they can now reach their full potential.

“Yolo Food Bank often is mistakenly assumed to be a giant food closet, and in our previous, sub-standard facility, it’s understandable that the enormity of our operations couldn’t be comprehended easily,” Executive Director Michael Bisch said in a press release announcing the grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Bisch said the new space on Harter Avenue is 300% larger, properly equipped with 400% more cool storage capacity, forklift-accessible racking, and has "a true loading dock" for the food bank's fleet of vehicles.

Here's a look at the exterior and interior of the facility:

Yolo County Food Bank

At the Grand Opening, Sutter Health will announce a $1 million investment that will take place over the course of five years, Joy Cohan, a Food Bank spokesperson, said in a press release.

The investment officially launches a matching $1 million campaign, “Nourish Yolo," a fundraising effort intended to provide funds for the Food Bank to scale up operations to meet the county's full food security need, Cohan said, adding that it is estimated that Yolo Food Bank’s annual food collections and distributions will need to increase by at least 150% to achieve full food security for the county.

RELATED:

Yolo Food Bank currently serves the needs of 23,000 people in 19,000 households every month. To donate, volunteer or learn more, click here.

GRAND OPENING DETAILS

Get to know the new facility at the grand opening, where there will be plenty of family-friendly activities and experiences. The event is free and includes activities and experiences for all ages.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24

Where: 233 Harter Avenue, Woodland

Through 1 p.m. community members will be able to take guided tours of the facility and participate in “Nourish Yolo”-themed activities. Here's the schedule:

Nourish The Vision: Yolo Food Bank “The Basics” video presentation

Nourish The Mind: fresh produce trivia game

Nourish The Body: mini-Kids Farmers Market and mock food distribution

Nourish The Spirit: photo booth with fruits and veggies

Nourish The Community: “clean room” volunteer experience

Nourish The Future: seed planting activity

WATCH ALSO: Need for food banks growing in Stanislaus, San Joaquin counties