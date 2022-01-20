A community driven award that acknowledges businesses going above and beyond to support the community.

ABC10 wants to recognize the local contributions of business owners in the greater Sacramento area. In partnership with local Chambers of Commerce and community leaders, ABC10 presents the We Stand for You business award. This is a community driven award that acknowledges businesses going above and beyond to support their community.

Each month, the community can nominate a local business that is working to make their community a better place. A select group of Sacramento business and Chambers of Commerce leaders will pick a business of the month from those nominees. Each business of the month will then be in the running for the title of ABC10’s We Stand for You Business of the Year. Every business of the month and the annual winner will be recognized on ABC10 and be gifted other rewards.

All businesses will be recognized at the ABC10 We Stand For You Mixer in January 2023 where the recipient of the Business of the Year Award will be announced. This mixer is an opportunity to recognize all businesses for their hard work, present awards to each business, and network with community members and business professionals.

A business can be nominated if they meet the following criteria:

Be a Northern California-based and family-owned company

Must be considered a small business and operate with 150 employees or less

Give back to the community in some way i.e. monetary, time (volunteering), item donations, new programs etc.

Have a clear mission to give back to the community

Must provide an example of how the nominee is involved and improving the community in a positive way **being involved includes in-person and/or virtual participation at community events, meetings, programs etc.**

The Small Business Administration (SBA) defines a U.S. small business as a concern that:

Is organized for profit

Has a place of business in the United States

Operates primarily within the U.S. or makes a significant contribution to the U.S. economy through payment of taxes or use of American products, materials or labor

Is independently owned and operated and is not dominant in its field on a national basis

**Selection will be determined by those who provide a clear picture of nominee's achievements and impact.**

Nominations can be submitted by anyone close to the business, such as an employee, client, banker, attorney, or other advisor. Business owners can also self-nominate. A business does not need to be a member of a chamber to be nominated.

For assistance or special accommodations completing this form, please contact ABC10 Marketing Coordinator, Meagan Kettelhake at mmcphillips@abc10.com

Questions? Please contact Meagan Kettelhake at mmcphillips@abc10.com